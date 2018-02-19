Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem at the start of Sunday’s NBA All-Star game left some viewers scratching their heads — and rushing to Twitter to share their opinions.

Taking the court at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in a tight, black dress, the 42-year-old “A Little Work” singer performed a sultry rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” reworking the tune to more of a jazzy beat.

At points, the star appeared to struggle to hit notes, though she closed out the tune with some impressive vibrato, telling the arena, “Let’s play some basketball!”

Throughout the performance, the camera caught an array of expressions of those on the court and in the crowd at the game.

Shortly after Fergie sung her final note, many were already tweeting about her anthem.

“Fergie’s national anthem finished 30 minutes ago and I still haven’t recovered,” wrote @WorldofIsaac. “A part of me will never be the same.”

Some compared Fergie’s approach to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic, breathy performance of “Happy Birthday” for President John F. Kennedy back in 1962.

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

My first guess is that Fergie drew her motivation for her national anthem “rendition” from Marilyn Monroe signing “Happy Birthday, Mister President” — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) February 19, 2018

Others were a little more harsh.

Worst rendition ever? — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) February 19, 2018

Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018

Fergie should sing that national anthem during Trump’s impeachment. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 19, 2018

The confused looks during Fergie singing the anthem are going to provide #NBATwitter meme’s for the next decade. #NBAAllStar2018 — Donnovan Bennett (@donnovanbennett) February 19, 2018

Fergie singing the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game like Amy Winehouse impersonating Jessica Simpson is something you all need to watch. pic.twitter.com/EX8fxrhbTO — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) February 19, 2018

The NBA All-Star Game aired on TNT Sunday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on People.com.