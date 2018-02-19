If you watched the short program portion of the ice dancing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics, there’s a good chance you came away with “Despacito” stuck in your head.

Three pairs opened their program during Sunday’s figure skating event in PyeongChang with versions of the smash hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which became the most streamed song ever over the summer with more than 4.6 billion YouTube views.

“Despacito’s” big night began with China’s Xinyu Liu and Shiyue Wang.

Korea’s Alexander Gamelin and Yura Min were next to break it down to the popular Latin jam, with Polish skaters Maksym Spodyriev and Natalia Kaliszek — whose 66.06 was the highest score of the three teams — following shortly afterward.

The Internet, of course, was quick to take note of the of the Despacito trend. One Twitter user even tried to warn fellow skating fans about the prolific use of the song leading up to the event.

“THERE ARE GONNA BE 3 DESPACITO SHORT DANCES TODAY,” @doubleflutz wrote. “AND TWO OF THEM ARE BACK TO BACK. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.”

See a selection of the reactions below.