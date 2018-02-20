Can You Solve the Maze on TIME's Cover?

For TIME’s Feb. 26 cover package on how to live a longer, fuller life, we created an actual puzzle: a maze on the magazine’s cover.

Inside the issue, you’ll discover some of the many healthy-aging secrets that are tucked inside the double issue—from the benefits of religion, to a new treatment attempting to finally address one of the most painful aspects of aging, to the best reason yet to live in a noisy, crowded city.

The maze on the cover was created by Post Typography, a creative design agency in Baltimore and New York. To aid you in finding the right path or seeing the solution, we made an interactive version of this cover below. (To try solving the maze yourself, view this post on a desktop computer.)

Good luck, and enjoy the journey.