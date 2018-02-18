Adam Rippon Will Be an NBC Correspondent for the Remainder of the 2018 Olympics

Breakout star of the Olympics Adam Rippon, an openly gay figure skater, has been hired as a correspondent by NBC for the remainder of the PyeongChang Games, USA Today reports.

The 28-year-old fan favorite will work for the network across its platforms on television, digital and social media, the newspaper said.

Rippon, who has become well known for his bold personality and fun, outspoken commentary during interviews, helped the U.S. bring home a bronze medal in the team skating competition.

He is one of a handful of U.S. athletes who has said he will not attend the post-Olympics celebration at The White House hosted by President Donald Trump, according to USA Today.

The Scranton, Pa. native also gained national attention for his comments to USA Today denouncing Vice President Mike Pence’s stance on gay rights.

“You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy?” Rippon said to the paper, upon learning that Pence would be leading the U.S Olympics delegation in South Korea. “I’m not buying it.”

But most of the attention lavished on the skating star has been adoration and support from fans and celebrities alike, with Rippon even engaging in Twitter conversations with stars like Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon, who are delighted with his no-holds barred social media personality.

Rippon credits with his mother for teaching him to stand up for himself and what he believes in, and if his new contract with NBC is any indication, it seems like it’s worked.