From a triple lutz to a double cork, there are plenty of sports terms to know as you watch the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. But some of the most baffling expressions for many Olympics viewers have been the three-letter country abbreviations used by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as designations for the dozens of countries competing. Some of them are clear (USA), but what country is meant by BLR, AUT or SUI? (As it turns out: Belarus, Australia and Switzerland.)
And then there’s OAR, the abbreviation used to describe the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Following a doping scandal, which Russia denies, Russia was not allowed to officially compete in the 2018 Olympics. Athletes from Russia, though, are still allowed to compete under the OAR designation.
Here are all the IOC country abbreviations at the 2018 Winter Olympics: