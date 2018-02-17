A 4-Year-Old Girl Was Shot to Death While Sitting in a Car With Her Family

By Associated Press
Updated: February 17, 2018 7:07 PM ET

(AKRON, Ohio) — Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with young siblings and her grandmother in northeastern Ohio has been arrested.

Police say 31-year-old Darnell Bitting was arrested around 4 p.m. Saturday in Akron

Akron police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday after the children’s mother pulled in front of a house to retrieve belongings and broke windows when no one answered the door.

Edwards says a man stepped outside with a rifle and fired one shot at the car, striking the 4-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat. She was pronounced dead at an Akron hospital. The other children are girls ages 3, 6 and 7.

Police have not identified the girl or her mother.

