A 4-Year-Old Girl Was Shot to Death While Sitting in a Car With Her Family

By Associated Press
3:12 PM EST

(AKRON, Ohio) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with young siblings and her grandmother in northeastern Ohio has been fatally shot and a suspect is being sought.

Police haven’t identified the girl shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Akron. Police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards says the shooting happened after the children’s mother pulled in front of a home to retrieve belongings and broke windows when no one answered the door.

Edwards says a man stepped outside with a rifle and fired one shot at the car, striking the 4-year-old, who was sitting in the backseat. She was pronounced dead at an Akron hospital. The other children are girls ages 7, 6 and 3.

Edwards says a murder warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Darnell Bitting.

