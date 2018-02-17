Mike Pence Talks About School Safety, But Doesn't Give Specifics

Vice President Mike Pence talked about school safety during a speech in Houston, but didn’t give specifics.

In a speech Saturday, he said the Justice Department is working with other agencies to “study the intersection of mental health and criminality.”

He said that when Presidents Trump meets with governors in a few weeks, he will make school safety a top priority for the administration.

He said the administration will “take a renewed look” at giving law enforcement and local authorities the tools they need to deal with people struggling with dangerous mental illness.