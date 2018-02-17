A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit southern Wales Saturday morning, the first in the United Kingdom of that size in about 10 years.

The earthquake, with an epicenter north of Swansea, was felt through southwest England and the south of Wales, according to the BBC. However, no reports of serious damage or injury has been recorded. The earthquake was the largest one felt in the area since a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in 2008, the BBC reported.

Despite the lack of known injuries or damage, authorities said they are still seeing a high call volume as a result of the earthquake. Police are asking people to only call if they are injured or if there are damages.

Many took to Twitter to share their experiences as well.