Ester Ledecka took gold in Ladies’ Super-G, edging out American Lindsey Vonn who ended up tying for sixth place at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ledecka, a snowboarder from the Czech Republic, took many by surprise with her Alpine Skiing win at the Olympic games.

“I really don’t know what happened. You tell me … I was riding. I really don’t know what happened. It was great,” Ledecka said in a transcript, according to NPR.

However, she’s not even close to being done with the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ledecka will compete in the Ladies’ Parallel Giant Slalom Snowboarding event next Saturday.

To watch, you can catch the Winter Olympic games streaming on services like DirecTV Now, Hulu Live, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Many of the programs are also available on cable on CNBC, USA Network, and NBCSN. To watch the event live, you can pay to stream it on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.