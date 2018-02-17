Ester Ledecka Just Won Olympic Gold in Skiing. Will She Do It Again in Snowboarding?
Gold medallist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Super-G on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 17, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Photo by Ezra Shaw—Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
12:31 PM EST

Ester Ledecka took gold in Ladies’ Super-G, edging out American Lindsey Vonn who ended up tying for sixth place at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ledecka, a snowboarder from the Czech Republic, took many by surprise with her Alpine Skiing win at the Olympic games.

“I really don’t know what happened. You tell me … I was riding. I really don’t know what happened. It was great,” Ledecka said in a transcript, according to NPR.

However, she’s not even close to being done with the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ledecka will compete in the Ladies’ Parallel Giant Slalom Snowboarding event next Saturday.

To watch, you can catch the Winter Olympic games streaming on services like DirecTV Now, Hulu Live, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Many of the programs are also available on cable on CNBC, USA Network, and NBCSN. To watch the event live, you can pay to stream it on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

