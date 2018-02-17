A World Champion Snowboarder Just Shocked the World By Winning Olympic Gold in Skiing

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic has made a stunning run from back in the pack to take the Olympic super-G title, with a mistake costing Lindsey Vonn a spot on the podium.

Ledecka was the 26th racer to take the course. The 22-year-old blazed through the course in a time of 1 minute, 21.11 seconds. Defending champion Anna Veith of Austria earned the silver, finishing 0.01 seconds back, and Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein captured bronze.

Ledecka’s run shocked everyone including the leader Veith, who turned to someone and said, “How did that happen?”

Vonn had a fast run before going too wide on a turn near the bottom.