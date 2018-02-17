Nathan Chen Just Stunned Every Figure Skater You've Ever Heard Of

By Mahita Gajanan
10:22 PM EST

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen set an Olympic record with six quad jumps in the men’s figure skating long program on Friday.

Chen bounced back after a disappointing turn during the short program that left the skater in 17th place in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The redemptive long program showed Chen could pull off what he came to do, and his record six quad jumps felt like vindication for Chen’s many spectators and fans.

Chen’s fellow figure skaters were possibly the most emotional of those watching. Several shared their pride in Chen and awe of his accomplishments online.

