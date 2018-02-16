The first ever athlete from Ghana to compete in the skeleton event at the Winter Olympics finished in last place at Thursday’s event — but he came in first in onlookers’ hearts.

This was the day for someone at the Pyeongchang games to become Internet famous for dancing. And that someone was Akwasi Frimpong, who had the slowest time in skeleton. (For rookie viewers, skeleton is that fun-looking sport that sends humans sliding down the ice chins first and hearts open.)

Luckily, Frimpong’s last place status did nothing to dampen his spirits. When the athlete reached the finishing area, the never-more-proud competitor turned to the crowd and danced.

Sure Frimpong may not be the world’s fastest ice surfer, but he has an animated persona born for viral 2018 Winter Olympics videos. He reminds you that life is a joy, no matter how many people rocket ahead of you in the race for glory.

And this year’s Winter Olympics aren’t even his endgame. “I’m focused a lot on 2022 because my goal is to win a medal for Africa — and that would be a real big breakthrough,” Frimpong told Reuters.

Because the Internet will always amplify an Olympian’s most endearing antics, the video of his celebration has made the rounds through Twitter and Reddit where people are proud of him for his attitude and representing his nation.

Catch the Frimpong fever yourself, below.