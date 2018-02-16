Several Weapons Were in Home Where Family Was Found Dead, Police Say
Sebewaing Police Department investigate the scene of a homicide on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 in Sebewaing, Mich., Feb. 15, 2018. Police say they believe a man killed his wife and adult daughter at a Michigan home before fatally shooting himself.
Brenda Battel—The Huron Daily Tribune /AP
By Associated Press
1:07 PM EST

(SEBEWAING, Mich.) — Michigan authorities have identified members of a family killed in a suspected double murder-suicide.

Sebewaing police Chief Bill Owens says they were 61-year-old Bob Bonini, his 60-year-old wife Margo Bonini and their 21-year-old daughter Katelyn Bonini. Police say they believe Bob Bonini shot his wife and daughter before fatally shooting himself.

The family was found dead around 1 a.m. Thursday after a family friend asked police to do a well-being check. Owens estimated the shootings occurred 12 to 24 hours earlier.

Owens told the Huron Daily Tribune of Bad Axe that Michigan State Police took several weapons from the home located about 95 miles (152 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The chief told MLive.com that Bob Bonini owned a carpet- and tile-cleaning company in the village. He described the couple as prominent members of the community.

