The FBI admitted Friday that it received a detailed tip about accused Florida school shooter Nikloas Cruz in January, but failed to follow up and investigate.

In a statement, the FBI said that a person close to Cruz, who has allegedly confessed to killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., called the FBI tip line with concerns on Jan. 5. The caller gave the FBI information on Cruz’s “gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”

That information should have been forwarded to the FBI’s Miami field office for agents to investigate, but it was not.

“We have determined that these protocols were not followed,” a statement from the FBI read.

The FBI statement also included an apology to victims of the shooting from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy,” he wrote.

FBI Special Agent Rob Lasky confirmed on Thursday that the organization also received a tip about five months ago on a YouTube comment from someone with the username “nikolas cruz” that read, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” Lasky said the FBI was not able to identify who made the comment.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said:

“We are still investigating the facts. I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter, as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public. It’s up to all Americans to be vigilant, and when members of the public contact us with concerns, we must act properly and quickly.

