A violent brawl broke out aboard a Carnival Cruise Lines ship in Australia — leading to 23 members of the same family getting kicked off the trip.

At least 30 people aboard the Carnival Legend cruise ship were injured during the fight, which broke out around 12:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. While it is unclear how the mid-sea squabble started, footage obtained by Australian radio station 3AWRadio shows security personnel scrambling to break up a crowd of people who were throwing punches and tackling passengers to the ground.

The fight, which broke out on the eighth night of the 10-day cruise, prompted the ship to dock in New South Wales, where 23 passengers — all part of the same family — were removed from the boat, a Carnival Cruise spokesperson confirmed to TIME. The cruise then continued on its journey back to Melbourne.

It is still unclear if the family will face any charges for the fight, though Marine Area Command officials are currently investigating it.

Passengers described the incident as a “bloodbath” — and one even dubbed the 10-day trip the “cruise from hell,” according to 9News, a local Australian news outlet.

David Barkho, whose son was on the cruise, told 3AW that he received a call from him around 1 a.m. asking if he could call the police. Barkho’s son told him that he could see “a lot of people bleeding, a lot of people down on the ground.”

Cruise representatives said they are currently conducting a full investigation into the incident.

“The safety and security of our guests and crew is our number one priority; we apply a zero-tolerance approach to excessive behavior that affects other guests,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.