Japanese figure skater and Winnie the Pooh enthusiast Yuzuru Hanyu not only won the men’s short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Thursday, but thanks to his bromance with Spain’s Javier Fernández, won the Internet’s heart as well.

Hanyu and Fernández have been competing against each other for years, but off the ice, their friendship appears to have only grown stronger.

“With ‘Yuzu,’ we are everything, we are friends, we are teammates, at some point we have to be rivals,” Fernández told Reuters in 2015. “It’s like having a wife, your wife is your friend, your wife is everything, but it depends on the time. When we are on the ice, we are competing against each other, but when the competition is done, we are friends again and we work together again.”

Of course, the Internet is already head over heels for the pair. “Name me a better sports bromance than Yuzuru Hanyu and Javier Fernandez???????????” tweeted one Twitter user on Tuesday. “Don’t worry I’ll wait.”

See some bromance-positive tweets below.