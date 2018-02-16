Why the Internet Is Obsessed With This Olympic Gold Medal Winner's Look
Yun Sung-bin of Korea slides into the finish area during the Men's Skeleton heats on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on Feb. 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Matthias Hangst—Getty Images
By Abigail Abrams
11:11 PM EST

South Korea’s Yun Sung-Bin made Olympic history when he won the men’s skeleton competition on Friday during the 2018 Winter Olympics, bringing South Korea its first gold (and its first medal of any kind) in the sport. But as it often does, the Internet found an additional reason to celebrate Yun: his helmet. That’s right, Yun’s helmet looks strikingly like Iron Man’s outfit, complete with red and gold coloring and glowing eyes.

Yun led his competitors after the first two runs, according to NBC News, and he won his gold by a significant 1.63 seconds. Nikita Tregubov, one of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, came in second place, and Great Britain’s Dom Parsons came in third.

As Yun claimed his victory, fans on Twitter shared their enthusiasm that one of their favorite Marvel superheroes looked like he was getting a chance to participate in the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

