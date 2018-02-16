Austrian Olympic Snowboarder Markus Schairer Heads Home After Breaking His Neck in a Crash
Markus Schairer of Austria competes during the Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 15, 2018.
Cameron Spencer—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:57 PM EST

Markus Schairer of Austria is heading home for treatment after breaking his neck in a frightening crash during the Olympic men’s snowboard cross quarterfinals.

Schairer lost control in the air on the final jump of the treacherous downhill course on Thursday. He slammed into the snow on his back, sending his goggles flying. He was able to get to his feet before being taken for a medical exam.

The Austrian Olympic Committee says Schairer fractured the fifth vertebrae in his neck. It says there is no indication the 30-year-old Schairer experienced any neurological impairment or long-term damage.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE