UPDATE: Tambor issued a statement to EW in which he says he is “profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations” against him. He continued: “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

EARLIER: More than three months after opening an investigation into sexual harassment claims against Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor, Amazon has officially fired the 73-year-old actor, EW has confirmed.

Tambor, who has won two Best Actor Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for his performance on the series as a transgender woman who comes out late in life, has been accused of harassment by Transparent guest star Trace Lysette as well as a former assistant.

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires,” creator Jill Soloway said Thursday in a statement provided to EW. “We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

In a previous statement, Tambor said, “I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator — ever.”

A few weeks after the accusations were made public and the investigation was underway, Tambor appeared to remove himself from the series. “Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” he said in the statement. “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Despite his assertion, a representative for Tambor later said “no final decision” had yet been made. The future of one of Amazon’s flagship shows had also been uncertain, but star Judith Light and producer-distributor Amazon recently confirmed that season 5 ofTransparent is in the works.

Deadline first reported the news of Tambor’s departure.

