Accused Florida Shooter Is a 'Broken Human Being,' Lawyer Says

By Associated Press
February 15, 2018

(PARKLAND, Fla.) — An attorney for the 19-year-old Florida man accused of killing 17 people at a high school says her client is sad and remorseful.

Public defender Melisa McNeill told reporters Thursday that Nikolas Cruz is fully aware of what’s going on but he’s also just a “broken human being.” McNeill spoke after a judge ordered Cruz held without bond. She had her arm around Cruz during the brief hearing.

She became emotional while speaking to reporters, saying she’s fully aware of the impact the shooting has had on the community.

Cruz is accused of opening fire Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE