As the world scrambled to learn about suspected school gunman Nikolas Cruz, a Florida white supremacist militia came forward with claims he was a member on Thursday.

Jordan Jereb a leader in the group the Republic of Florida told the Associated Press Cruz “acted on his own behalf.” However, he said Cruz participated in his group’s paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.

Police say Cruz has confessed to killing 17 in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

This is what we know about the Republic of Florida:

How was Nikolas Cruz involved with the Republic of Florida?

Jereb told the Anti-Defamation League that Cruz was “brought up” by another member and added that Cruz went to the paramilitary drills by carpooling with other Republic of Florida members in southern Florida.

What is Republic of Florida?

The Republic of Florida is a white supremacist group with an anti-government bent, according to ADL. The group has been around just a few years.

What is the group’s ideology?

The Republic of Florida wants a “white ethnostate” in Florida, according to the ADL. It describes itself as a “white civil rights organization fighting for white identitarian politics.” On its website, the Republic of Florida claims it does not hate minorities “considering we are minorities ourselves” and says the group does not hate people who are not white, though its members want to withdraw into “majority white urban areas to create communes.”

Was the Republic of Florida involved in the shooting?

The Republic of Florida appears to be trying to distance itself from Cruz and the shooting. Jereb told the ADL he did not order the shooting and did not condone it.

“He acted on his own behalf of what he just did and he’s solely responsible for what he just did,” Jereb told the AP.

Jereb added that he believed Cruz was “having trouble with a girl,” leading him to allegedly carry out the attack on Valentine’s Day.

Is the group connected to any other violent acts?

Jereb was arrested in 2016 for threatening one of Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s staffers because he was reportedly angry with the staffer’s son, the ADL reported. However, it is unclear if the charge was connected with the Republic of Florida.