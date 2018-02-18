While Presidents’ Day was originally declared a federal holiday for the District of Columbia in 1879 to commemorate George Washington’s birthday (and is still officially called “Washington’s Birthday”) it is now widely celebrated in honor of all U.S. presidents.

But some presidents are more memorable than others. We all know Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, but can you place James K. Polk or Millard Fillmore in U.S. history? This Presidents’ Day, test your knowledge of American history by taking our U.S. presidents quiz and putting all the presidents in order chronologically, from the most recent all the way back to Washington.

To take the presidents quiz, click or tap and drag the portraits to put each president under the dates he was in office.