Looking for a new pump-up playlist? Look no further. These U.S. Olympians competing in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics have plenty of recommendations for just the right tunes to take you into the competition-ready mindset. Trying to land a casual gold medal like snowboarding champion Chloe Kim? Maybe it’s some Lana del Rey you need in your earbuds, which is what she’s been jamming out to lately — and we know she has consistently relatable taste. Or are you in the mood for skier Gus Kenworthy‘s preference, which is some of Carly Rae Jepsen’s perfect pop? Hip-hop and EDM are also favorites of athletes on the skiing and hockey teams — nothing like some Lil Wayne and Avicii to set the mood, as freestyle skier Aaron Blunck and skeleton racer John Daly well know.

Not everyone likes a pump-up song, of course. Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist in skiing, prefers silence. “I like to hear my surroundings and be in the moment,” he told TIME. Luckily, his teammates have plenty of other suggestions to keep us motivated, whether we’re hitting the treadmill or the slopes. And if it’s celebratory music your’e seeking, the women’s hockey team has you sorted: “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” should be queued up, of course. But only after a victory.

Watch and discover your new favorite songs, above.