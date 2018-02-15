Amy Schumer Just Got Married. But She Wants to Talk About Gun Control Instead

Amy Schumer tied the knot with her boyfriend Chris Fischer in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, but on Thursday, her thoughts seemed to be with the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

After sharing some photos of her and Fischer’s nuptials on Instagram, Schumer appeared to address the tragedy—which took the lives of 17 people and injured at least 14 others—in a text post on the social media site.

“No I’m not pregnant,” she wrote, shutting down rumors surrounding the surprise wedding. “And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider [a] donation to Everytown for Gun Safety.”

The 36-year-old actor went on to pay tribute to two victims of the fatal shooting at a 2015 screening of her film Trainwreck. “Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence,” she concluded.

Everytown is a nonprofit working to end gun violence in the United States through stricter gun control laws.

