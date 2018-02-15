Switzerland Wants to Ban Minors From Using Tanning Salons
By Associated Press
1:11 PM EST
(GENEVA) — Switzerland’s government says minors should be prohibited from using tanning salons because of the long-term risk that radiation from ultraviolet beds could cause skin cancer.

The seven-member Federal Council took the position Wednesday as it invited public comment on a package of safety measures meant to protect the population from exposure to UV radiation and excessively loud noises.

The proposals also include limiting medical lasers in cosmetic treatments and rules for electronic amplifiers at demonstrations, such as requiring organizers to provide ear protection if sound levels exceed an average of 93 decibels.

Tanning salon operators would be required to inform adult users about the risks of eye or skin damage.

Limits were also proposed for the public use of laser devices that could distract pilots or train conductors.

