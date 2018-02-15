It might be freezing temperatures at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but that didn’t stop some of the world’s best volleyball players from having some fun with their sport while frolicking in the snow.

While beach volleyball has become one of the highlights of the Summer Olympic Games, volleyball enthusiasts made a case for a possible new winter sport: snow volleyball. According to Yahoo Sports, the International Volleyball Federation and the European Volleyball Confederation recruited beach volleyball Olympians from countries like Brazil, China, South Korea, and Austria to compete in a demonstration at the Austria House, where the athletes donned warm clothing, gloves, and soccer cleats to bump, set, and spike on a snowy court.

While there’s no guarantee that snow volleyball will become an official Olympic sport for the winter games, it’s worth remembering that events like curling and snowboarding weren’t Olympic sports in the past but are vastly popular now.

As might be expected, this unlikely fusion of the summer and winter Olympics was a huge hit with spectators, who took to the Internet to share their feelings about snow volleyball.