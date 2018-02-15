Money Buys Happiness Up to a Point

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Money can buy happiness — up to a point.

By Purdue University

2. To fight deadly infections, hospitals are looking to a new ally: machine learning.

By John McQuaid in Kaiser Health News

3. To curb the nation’s leading cause of death, heart cells may one day be programmed to repair themselves.

By UNC Healthcare

4. Do we get too much information about pregnancy from TV?

By Melanie Schefft at the University of Cincinnati

5. America’s soft power is slipping away.

By Joseph S. Nye in Project Syndicate

