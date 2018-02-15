Pyeongchang Olympic organizers say 16 people were treated for scrapes and light injuries caused by high winds whipping through some venues.

Organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you says 13 staff members and three spectators were injured Wednesday. All were released.

Sung says most of the damage was in the Olympic Park area in Gangneung, which is on the coast and is the base for ice hockey and other ice sports. Pyeongchang is in the mountains and houses primarily snow and ski events.

Sung says 60 temporary tents were damaged along with signs and fences. Flying debris accounted for many of the injuries.

The wind and cold that has hit the Olympics subsided on Thursday with clear skies, light winds and above-freezing temperatures across most of the venues.