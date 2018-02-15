'It's Devastating.' Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen Offers Condolences to Florida Shooting Victims

By Associated Press
9:46 AM EST

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen is offering condolences to families of the victims of the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Chen skated in the Pyeongchang Olympics team competition where the U.S. won bronze, and he’s due to skate in the men’s individual competition starting Friday.

The two-time U.S. champion was asked about the shooting during a pre-competition press conference.

“Truly my heart goes out to them,” he said. “It’s devastating. It’s terrible that things like this keep happening.”

