Authorities say they have taken an 19-year-old former student into custody in connections with the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

A federal official told the Associated Press that the suspect’s name is Nikolas Cruz.

The school shooting suspect was arrested “without incident” an hour after allegedly leaving Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School grounds.

Seventeen people were killed and more than 14 were injured in the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Authorities believe the suspected shooter worked alone, but SWAT teams have are still working to clear the campus. More than 3,200 students attend ninth through 12th grade at the high school, which is staffed by approximately 130 teachers.

The official who revealed the Florida shooting suspect’s name spoke on the condition of anonymity because he had been briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to publicly comment on it.