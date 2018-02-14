Police Are Responding to a Shooting at a Florida High School

By Associated Press
Updated: February 14, 2018 3:27 PM ET

(PARKLAND, Fla.) — A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

Here’s a map showing where Parkland, Florida is:

Parkland, Florida Map
Google Maps

