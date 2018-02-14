Man Uses Phone-Tracking App to Find the Body of His Dead Girlfriend

By Associated Press
2:53 PM EST

(ATLANTA) — Atlanta police say a man used the tracking application on a cellphone to help locate the body of his missing girlfriend.

Area media report police were flagged down near a wooded area in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday by a man who said his girlfriend was missing.

The man had used a tracking application on a cellphone to pinpoint the area where she might be, and the man told police he then found some of her clothing.

Police using dogs then found the woman’s body about 500 yards away.

Authorities say the man is cooperating with police and isn’t considered a suspect. The woman’s relatives had reported her missing Tuesday, and police found signs of trauma on her body.

Officials haven’t released the names of the man or the woman.

