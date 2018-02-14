Elizabeth Warren Hits Back at President Trump's Pocahontas Slur
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 09: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee February 9, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Situation in Afghanistan." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Matthew Daly / AP
2:39 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren says President Donald Trump disrespects Native Americans by referring to her as “Pocahontas,” and she says that while she’s not enrolled in any tribe, “I never used my family tree to get a break or … advance my career.”

The Massachusetts Democrat tells the National Congress of American Indians that her mother’s family was part Native American and her father’s parents “were bitterly opposed to their relationship.”

Warren says her parents married in Oklahoma in 1932, and that “the story they lived will always be a part of me. And no one — not even the president of the United States — will ever take that part of me away.”

Trump frequently refers to Warren as “Pocahontas” to mock the Democrat’s claims about being part Native American.

