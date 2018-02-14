Apple's New $349 HomePod Speaker Is Ruining Some Customers' Wooden Tables

While Apple Inc.’s new HomePod speaker won praise for its audio quality, some users reported the device discolors wood surfaces.

Customers posted photos online of wood furniture showing a pale ring from the HomePod’s silicone base. Websites Pocket-Lint and Wirecutter reported the issue earlier. A similar test by Bloomberg News didn’t leave rings. Other surfaces like glass aren’t affected.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The company told Wirecutter that “the marks can improve over several days after the speaker is removed from the wood surface.” If they remain, Apple suggested customers “try cleaning the surface with the manufacturer’s suggested oiling method,” Wirecutter reported.