Man Charged With Murder After Accidentally Texting Detective

(DUNNELLON, Fla.) — A Florida man is charged with murder after telling authorities he meant to text his wife about the death of his live-in girlfriend, but nervously messaged a detective instead.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials arrested 52-year-old David W. Romig on Tuesday.

Investigators said he staged the crime scene to make it look like an intruder entered the Dunnellon home on Jan. 30 and killed 64-year-old Sally Kaufmann-Ruff.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports detectives found evidence that didn’t match Romig’s story about the home invasion. Then, he sent two text messages saying he thought he was going to be arrested. Romig is being held without bond. An attorney isn’t listed on court records.