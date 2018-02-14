Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Stephen Colbert dialed up the romance to give Melania Trump a very special valentine in the form of a mashup video tribute from her husband President Donald Trump.

Using the President’s own words, Colbert and The Late Show’s staff show the depth and breadth of Donald’s love for not only Melania, but states like Florida and South Carolina, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, “the Asians,” “the Hispanics,” “the African-Americans,” and women in general.

A close listen to Trump’s running dialogue, however, will suggest that Colbert believes there’s definitely one person that he loves a lot that just might not be Melania; in fact, his opening words give some pretty good insight into just who that might be.

“Melania, I just wanted to say, from the bottom of my heart, which, by the way is so strong,” he said. “Good stamina, unlike Hillary. That’s why she lost the election. Remember that?”

Watch the full Valentine’s Day video below.