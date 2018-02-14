Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's Platonic Relationship Can't Stop the Internet From Celebrating Valentine's Day on Their Behalf

By Raisa Bruner
10:52 AM EST

If this year’s Winter Olympics in PyeongChang have taught us anything so far, it might be what love looks like.

Well, the platonic love between longtime ice dancing partners Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada, anyway. The gold medal pair won the internet’s heart this year with a ravishing dance in the team competition to a dramatic medley from the Moulin Rouge movie, demonstrating serious chemistry. (For longtime followers of their career, their palpable connection is no surprise.) So their fans — new and old — can’t help but wish them the very best on this Valentine’s Day as they’re together across the world in PyeongChang, even though they’ve regularly dispelled relationship rumors over their two decades as skating partners. The internet wants what it wants, and in this case, it’s to celebrate true love on ice. Maybe, as one Twitter admirer noted, “love is simply friendship set on fire.”

Virtue and Moir probably have more important things on their minds than Valentines, though: the ice dancing short programs and medal finals are still ahead on Feb. 18 and 19.

