We Shouldn't Have to Think About Politics 24 Hours a Day

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We shouldn’t have to think about politics 24 hours a day.

By Bonnie Kristian in the Week

2. America has a shortage of cooks. These low-income training programs could fix it.

By Chris Hardman in Civil Eats

3. This U.S. policy shift is the wrong response to the evolving nuclear threat landscape.

By James Acton in War on the Rocks

4. Here’s how natural gas could help the world move to cleaner, hydrogen-based power.

By Joan Ogden at the Council on Foreign Relations

5. Disruption is coming for youth sports. Embrace it.

By Tom Farrey and Chris Marinak at Aspen Project Play

