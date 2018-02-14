While we’d wager a guess that Valentine’s Day isn’t the main focus of the athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics, some are still finding ways to feel the love this Feb. 14.

That was definitely true for Adam Rippon and Madison Hubbell, who shared a dance off the ice to celebrate the holiday. Hubbell took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of the pair clasping hands and swaying back and forth to the tune of Johnny Mathis’s “Chances Are.”

Hubbell’s ice dancing partner, Zachary Donohue—who was filming the clip—then turns the camera on himself to jokingly shake his head at the sentimental duo. “With my true Valentine far away, @adaripp was a true friend and gentleman and gave me a dance,” Hubbell captioned the post.

Considering both Rippon and Hubbell still have events to go in the Games, this definitely seems like a well-deserved moment of relaxation.

Watch the full clip below.