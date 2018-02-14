One man just got very meta about Valentine’s Day and Winter Olympics with a perfectly executed series of memes.

There are probably few days when the world’s attention is split between something as captivating as the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and as polarizing Valentine’s day. Both events touch us all, and one Press Association reporter, Edd Dracott, discovered that the action-packed photos from the Winter Olympics say everything we can’t about the range of emotions one experiences during Valentine’s Day.

“#ValentinesDay and #Pyeonchang2018 only crossover once, so it would inexcusably rude not to take some of the finest Winter Olympics @PAImages and trivialise them into ham-fisted memes. Let’s do this,” he wrote Wednesday.

Some meme makers just caption one picture, but blessedly, this savvy guy really went the distance. Clearly these pictures were made to communicate what it means to be seeking a Valentine.

Keep your songs about love’s mysteries. All we need is a photo from the 2018 Winter Olympics to say everything we can’t.

See the series of memes below.

There’s a meme for when you feel left out because everyone on Facebook seems to be partnered up.

A meme for racing to get back to someone’s direct messages.

A meme for getting all of the brain power on what you should text someone back.

The Shib Sibs were invoked.

And a meme for when the world speed races on without you despite your single status.

A meme for the emotional journey that is the film The Notebook.

