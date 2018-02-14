Golfer Bill Haas Treated and Released After Fatal Ferrari Crash

(LOS ANGELES) — Officials say professional golfer Bill Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash in Los Angeles that killed the driver of the Ferrari he was riding in and injured the driver of a BMW.

Officer James Stoughton says the Ferrari collided with the BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Stoughton says the male driver of the Ferrari died at the scene. The other driver, a 50-year-old woman, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs says the golfer was treated at a hospital and released. Hobbs says the six-time PGA Tour winner is shaken up and has withdrawn from this week’s Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

Stoughton says a third vehicle driven by actor Luke Wilson was clipped by the Ferrari. Wilson was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.