Lindsey Vonn Asks the Internet: Who Wants to Be My Valentine?
Lindsey Vonn takes 1st place during the 2018 Alpine Ski World Cup.
Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom—Getty Images
By Ashley Hoffman
9:22 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn is crowdsourcing a date in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The resident American slope-dominater is in South Korea for the Winter Olympics 2018 so there’s more than enough important events to distract her from the sappy holiday.

Be that as it may, on Wednesday, she remembered it was Valentine’s Day and that she was single. So the Olympian took matters to Twitter with a question.

“So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day….I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? #worthashot,” she wrote.

While Vonn didn’t specify exactly what qualities she is seeking from a romantic entanglement, she is open to letting the games begin.

And now, all the hallmarks of a viral internet love story are underway. People immediately started tweeting at Vonn expressing their interest in being her Valentine this year.

There were overtures.

There were doubts.

And good will.

It’s yet to be seen whether anyone can set her up, but if no one strikes her fancy, we can all still celebrate Team USA’s wins in PyeongChang — and Vonn’s upcoming competitions at the 2018 Winter Games.

