Shaun White Just Won the United States' 100th Winter Olympics Gold Medal of All Time

Shaun White not only put himself in the history books when he won his third gold medal in the men’s halfpipe Tuesday. He nabbed a big win for the United States, too: White’s gold medal is the 100th American gold medal in all of Winter Olympics history, per the Associated Press.

The U.S. is only the second country to hit the 100-gold Winter Olympics milestone, according to the AP. Norway did it first; it currently holds 121 gold medals. Germany is in third place and could be next to cross 100, with 92 gold medals.

The U.S. had amassed 96 gold medals heading into this year’s Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. White won the country’s fourth gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics, following Chloe Kim in the snowboarding halfpipe, Jamie Anderson in the snowboarding slopestyle, and Red Gerard in snowboarding slopestyle.

The U.S. has seven Olympic medals in total so far this year, according to TIME’s tally. Germany has amassed the highest number of gold medals this year so far, with five, and Norway has the highest number of medals overall so far this year, with 11.

Still, White’s victory might be clouded by allegations of sexual harassment from Lena Zawaideh, a former drummer in White’s rock band. White’s lawyers have previously denied the allegations; White and Zawaideh reached an undisclosed settlement in 2017.