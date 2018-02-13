(CHICAGO) — A Chicago police spokesman says an officer has been shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building downtown.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the off-duty officer was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the building. The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Guglielmi did not have any details about the shooting, the officer’s name or the officer’s condition. He says that Superintendent Eddie Johnson is on his way to the Thompson Center.