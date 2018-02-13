An Off-Duty Police Officer Has Been Shot at a Government Building in Chicago
Scott Olson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:43 PM EST

(CHICAGO) — A Chicago police spokesman says an officer has been shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building downtown.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the off-duty officer was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the building. The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Guglielmi did not have any details about the shooting, the officer’s name or the officer’s condition. He says that Superintendent Eddie Johnson is on his way to the Thompson Center.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE