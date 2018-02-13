Man Who Set Off Bombs in New York City and New Jersey Gets Life in Prison
Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York in September, injuring more than 30 people, is led into court, in Elizabeth, N.J Trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi, Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA - 20 Dec 2016
Mel Evans—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
3:01 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi injured 30 people when one of his pressure cooker bombs exploded in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood in 2016. That blast happened just hours after a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Asked to speak at his sentencing Tuesday, Rahimi said he doesn’t “harbor hate for anyone.”

Federal prosecutors say he has not shown remorse and has tried to radicalize fellow inmates.

A defense lawyer says Rahimi once aspired to be a police officer.

Rahimi is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE