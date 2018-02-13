These Photos of Westminster Dogs Getting the Star Treatment Are Exactly What You Need Today

Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, on Feb. 12, 2018.

If you're a fan of dogs — and frankly, who isn't — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is like Christmas in February. Breeds of all shapes, sizes and colors strut their stuff, all in hopes of being named Best in Show.

But the real treat at the Westminster Dog Show happens behind the scenes, where the dogs get primped and polished before making their big entrances. Thankfully, plenty of photographers are on hand at Westminster to take you back stage, delivering adorable images of dogs getting groomed to look their best and wow the judges.

Here are some of our favorite images of Westminster Dog Show contestants getting the star treatment, including Biggie the Pug, who won the 2018 toy group.