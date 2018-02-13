These Photos of Westminster Dogs Getting the Star Treatment Are Exactly What You Need Today

Newsfeed
Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, on Feb. 12, 2018.
A Maltese waits in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
A Toy Poodle waits in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
Divin the Afghan Hound yawns while sitting backstage in the grooming area at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
Handler Diego Garcia and his Pomeranian wait in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
Esteban Farias shows Biggie, a pug, in the ring during the Toy group competition during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A Bergamasco Sheep Dog is groomed backstage at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
Winston the Norfolk Terrior is groomed backstage at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
A dog competing in the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
Two Irish Wolfhounds sleep in the grooming area at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
A Chow Chow waits in the benching area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
An Old English Sheepdog named 'Champion Haystacks Montgomery Spartan General' is groomed for competition as a woman gets a hair cut in the background during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, on Feb. 12, 2018.
A Chinese crested dog waits in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
A dog competing in the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
Bichon Frise dogs get groomed backstage at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York on Feb. 12, 2018.
animals

These Photos of Westminster Dogs Getting the Star Treatment Are Exactly What You Need Today

Kim Bubello,Alex Fitzpatrick
2:08 PM ET

If you're a fan of dogs — and frankly, who isn't — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is like Christmas in February. Breeds of all shapes, sizes and colors strut their stuff, all in hopes of being named Best in Show.

But the real treat at the Westminster Dog Show happens behind the scenes, where the dogs get primped and polished before making their big entrances. Thankfully, plenty of photographers are on hand at Westminster to take you back stage, delivering adorable images of dogs getting groomed to look their best and wow the judges.

Here are some of our favorite images of Westminster Dog Show contestants getting the star treatment, including Biggie the Pug, who won the 2018 toy group.

