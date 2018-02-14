Professional curlers spend years perfecting their craft in frigid weather before they ever hit Olympic ice. Unprofessional curlers, though, just need a Roomba vacuum cleaner, a Swiffer, and a lot of Olympic spirit.

The 2018 Winter Olympics may be taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but one Kentucky family brought the action right into their living room thanks to an ingenious DIY curling event. While curling typically involves players sliding specially-designed stones across ice as their teammates use brooms to shape the ice and move the stones closer to the target, most families don’t have curling tracks in their backyards, let alone living rooms. To play curling at home requires a little creativity.

In a video posted to Facebook, Debbie Payne Connor shared her family’s tips and tricks for recreating the tense curling competition at home. In the video, which has since gone viral, one family remember lets loose with a robot vacuum cleaner while another stands ready to spring into action with a Swiffer. As soon the vacuum makes its way down the hall, the Swiffer wielder springs into action. If you want to give curling a whirl, without being outdoors, do try this at home.