Jocelyne Lamoureux Just Busted an Olympics Record and the Internet Can't Handle It
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Jocelyne Lamoureux #17 of the United States skates against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group A game on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett—Getty Images
By Melissa Locker
12:22 PM EST

The Olympics are packed with action-filled moments, whether you’re watching the first American woman land a triple axel in figure skating, Chloe Kim wow the world on a snowboard, or the first American luger to win a medal. However, for pure adrenaline-fueled intensity packed into just six seconds, it’s hard to rival what unfolded when American ice hockey forward Jocelyne Lamoureux scored two goals in six seconds flat in the match against the team of Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Not only did she put Team USA in the lead, but Lamoureux made Olympic history while she was at it with the fastest two goals scored by one player ever in Olympic hockey history by either men or women.

The internet couldn’t handle it and took to Twitter to express their Olympic-sized emotions:

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE